Elon knocks off Drexel 72-58

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Sean Halloran had 18 points in Elon’s 72-58 victory against Drexel on Saturday night.

Halloran added five assists for the Phoenix (3-19, 1-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Max Mackinnon scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Jerald Gillens-Butler shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Phoenix broke an 11-game slide.

Amari Williams finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Dragons (12-10, 6-4). Justin Moore added 13 points, two steals and three blocks for Drexel. Luke House also recorded 11 points.

Elon took the lead with 15:42 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 32-25 at halftime, with Halloran racking up nine points. Elon pulled away with an 11-1 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Drexel by seven points in the final half, as Halloran led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Elon visits Stony Brook while Drexel hosts Charleston (SC).

