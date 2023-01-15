Click to copy

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 73, Native American Community Academy 20

Artesia 64, Hot Springs 40

Atrisco Heritage 71, La Cueva 56

Carlsbad 50, Centennial 28

Cimarron 75, Clayton 71

Cleveland 68, Hobbs 52

Cliff 78, Carrizozo 21

Evangel Christian 71, Springer 58

Kirtland Central 64, Thoreau 31

Los Alamos 55, Miyamura 44

Manzano 62, Bernalillo 61

Maxwell 50, Santa Fe Waldorf School 31

Mesilla Valley Christian 62, Mescalero Apache 40

NMMI 51, Cloudcroft 32

Santa Fe 62, Clovis 56

Shiprock 65, Bloomfield 53

Tatum 57, Capitan 48

Valley 81, Cottonwood Classical 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/