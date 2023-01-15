Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 73, Native American Community Academy 20
Artesia 64, Hot Springs 40
Atrisco Heritage 71, La Cueva 56
Carlsbad 50, Centennial 28
Cimarron 75, Clayton 71
Cleveland 68, Hobbs 52
Cliff 78, Carrizozo 21
Evangel Christian 71, Springer 58
Kirtland Central 64, Thoreau 31
Los Alamos 55, Miyamura 44
Manzano 62, Bernalillo 61
Maxwell 50, Santa Fe Waldorf School 31
Mesilla Valley Christian 62, Mescalero Apache 40
NMMI 51, Cloudcroft 32
Santa Fe 62, Clovis 56
Shiprock 65, Bloomfield 53
Tatum 57, Capitan 48
Valley 81, Cottonwood Classical 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/