Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin 71, Burlington 41

Bentonville West, Ark. 64, BV Northwest 61

Chanute 51, Ottawa 48

Cheylin 58, Golden Plains 24

Colby 61, McCook, Neb. 58

Derby 55, Andover Central 45

Ellinwood 71, Cunningham 50

Flint Hills Christian 51, St. Xavier 23

Frankfort 50, Northern Heights 49

Frontenac 65, Baxter Springs 48

Garden City 83, Coronado, Colo. 60

Greeley County 81, Walsh, Colo. 26

Hesston 50, Nickerson 18

Holcomb 46, South Gray 37

Junction City 47, Hays 45

Lansing 57, KC Turner 53

Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 55, KC Schlagle 50

Logan/Palco 44, Wallace County 32

Macksville 55, Hoisington 34

McClave, Colo. 62, Elkhart 55

Pawnee Heights 58, Dighton 33

Phillipsburg 44, Smith Center 24

Scott City 66, Liberal 44

Shawnee Mission Christian 45, Cornerstone Family 34

Silver Lake 53, Riley County 41

Southeast Saline 68, Beloit 46

Spearville 44, Ellis 40

Spring Hill 62, Wichita Trinity 42

Stafford 49, Fairfield 31

Sublette 62, Cimarron 32

Washington County 60, Wakefield 23

Wellsville 68, Perry-Lecompton 56

Weskan 61, St. Francis 7

Wichita County 59, Brewster 21

Wichita Independent 64, Berean Academy 48

Wichita Sunrise 58, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 56

Wichita Sunrise 64, Kingman 48

