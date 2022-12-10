Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin 71, Burlington 41
Bentonville West, Ark. 64, BV Northwest 61
Chanute 51, Ottawa 48
Cheylin 58, Golden Plains 24
Colby 61, McCook, Neb. 58
Derby 55, Andover Central 45
Ellinwood 71, Cunningham 50
Flint Hills Christian 51, St. Xavier 23
Frankfort 50, Northern Heights 49
Frontenac 65, Baxter Springs 48
Garden City 83, Coronado, Colo. 60
Greeley County 81, Walsh, Colo. 26
Hesston 50, Nickerson 18
Holcomb 46, South Gray 37
Junction City 47, Hays 45
Lansing 57, KC Turner 53
Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 55, KC Schlagle 50
Logan/Palco 44, Wallace County 32
Macksville 55, Hoisington 34
McClave, Colo. 62, Elkhart 55
Pawnee Heights 58, Dighton 33
Phillipsburg 44, Smith Center 24
Scott City 66, Liberal 44
Shawnee Mission Christian 45, Cornerstone Family 34
Silver Lake 53, Riley County 41
Southeast Saline 68, Beloit 46
Spearville 44, Ellis 40
Spring Hill 62, Wichita Trinity 42
Stafford 49, Fairfield 31
Sublette 62, Cimarron 32
Washington County 60, Wakefield 23
Wellsville 68, Perry-Lecompton 56
Weskan 61, St. Francis 7
Wichita County 59, Brewster 21
Wichita Independent 64, Berean Academy 48
Wichita Sunrise 58, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 56
Wichita Sunrise 64, Kingman 48
