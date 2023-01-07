Memphis defeats East Carolina 69-59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 19 points as Memphis beat East Carolina 69-59 on Saturday.

Williams was 8 of 17 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Tigers (12-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 14 points while going 6 of 20 from the floor, including 0 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had six assists and three steals. Elijah McCadden finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Brandon Johnson finished with 15 points, three steals and three blocks for the Pirates (10-7, 1-3). RJ Felton added 10 points for East Carolina. Javon Small also had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half and Memphis went into halftime trailing 33-25. Memphis used a 22-0 second-half run to come back from a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 51-36 with 11:55 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Davis scored 12 second-half points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Memphis visits UCF while East Carolina visits Cincinnati.

