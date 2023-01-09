The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Houston (34) 16-1 1457 2 2. Kansas (22) 14-1 1440 3 3. Purdue (4) 15-1 1386 1 4. Alabama 13-2 1288 7 5. Tennessee 13-2 1231 8 6. UConn 15-2 1206 4 7. UCLA 14-2 1108 10 8. Gonzaga 14-3 1070 9 9. Arizona 14-2 1049 5 10. Texas 13-2 940 6 11. Kansas St 14-1 818 - 12. Xavier 13-3 793 18 13. Virginia 11-3 712 11 14. Iowa St. 12-2 697 25 15. Arkansas 12-3 613 13 16. Miami 13-2 604 12 17. TCU 13-2 553 17 18. Wisconsin 11-3 448 14 19. Providence 14-3 358 - 20. Missouri 13-2 317 20 21. Auburn 12-3 256 22 22. Coll of Charleston 16-1 246 23 23. San Diego St. 12-3 222 - 24. Duke 12-4 221 16 25. Marquette 13-4 131 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.