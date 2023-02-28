West Virginia rallies past Iowa State 72-69

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. West Virginia won 72-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. West Virginia won 72-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 23 points, Joe Toussaint added 19 off the bench and West Virginia rallied late to beat Iowa State 72-69 on Monday night.

Stevenson made 8 of 17 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12 Conference). Toussaint hit all eight of his free throws and added seven rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 13 points and two blocks.

Gabe Kalscheur scored a season-high 26 points to pace the Cyclones (17-12, 8-9), who have lost four straight. Jaren Holmes had 16 points.

Stevenson and Toussaint both scored 11 first-half points to lead West Virginia to a 35-27 lead at intermission. Toussaint sank all four of his shots, including three from 3-point range. Kalscheur scored 11 for the Cyclones, but he was limited to seven-plus minutes after picking up three quick fouls. Stevenson scored the first nine points for the Mountaineers and Kalscheur notched the first seven for Iowa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stevenson hit a jumper to open the second-half scoring, but Kalscheur answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 16-4 run and the Cyclones pulled even at 41 with 15:12 left to play. Stevenson followed with a rebound basket, but Holmes drilled a 3-pointer to give Iowa State its first lead, 44-43, since it led 17-15 midway through the first half.

A Holmes layup gave Iowa State its biggest lead at 58-51 with 8:44 remaining. West Virginia chipped away and used two free throws by Matthews to take a 65-64 lead with 2:10 to go. Matthews followed with a dunk and Toussaint sank two foul shots to give the Mountaineers a 69-64 lead with 20 seconds left. Kalscheur hit a 3-pointer 10 seconds later, but Toussaint hit two more free throws to preserve the win.

Neither team separated itself shooting-wise, but the West Virginia bench outscored the Cyclones’ subs 28-13.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones close out the regular season at No. 7 Baylor on Saturday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers end regular-season play at home on Saturday against No. 11 Kansas State.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25