Short-handed No. 8 UConn beats No. 21 Creighton 72-47

UConn's Dorka Juhasz, left, reaches for the ball against Creighton's Lauren Jensen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Dorka Juhasz had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 18 boards, and No. 8 UConn rode another fast start to a 72-47 victory over 21st-ranked Creighton on Wednesday night.

The Huskies (10-2, 3-0 Big East) were down to seven players because of health and travel issues, but they had no problem against a Bluejays team that turned in its worst offensive performance of the season.

Emma Ronsiek scored 12 points and Lauren Jensen had 11 to lead Creighton (9-5, 2-2), which shot a season-low 23.8%.

UConn capitalized on its height advantage with Creighton having no one over 6-foot-1.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 81, NORTHWESTERN 48

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and Ohio State beat Northwestern.

Taylor Thierry had 18 points for Ohio State (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten), and Taylor Mikesell finished with 16. The Buckeyes turned 21 Wildcats turnovers into 22 points.

Jillian Brown led Northwestern (6-6, 0-2) with 13 points. Fellow reserve Courtney Shaw had 12 points and 11 rebounds in her third double-double of the season.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 76, NEBRASKA 59

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 20 points and Michigan gave coach Kim Barnes Arico her 500th career win.

Emily Kiser had three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Wolverines (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) and Maddie Nolan had 16 points and four 3-pointers. Laila Phelia added 12 points.

Jaz Shelley had 21 points to lead the Cornhuskers (10-4, 2-1), who had their five-game winning streak snapped as they failed to get coach Amy Williams her 300th career win. Sam Haiby scored six points to surpass 1,400 for her career. Alexis Markowski added five to tie her dad Andy, who played for the Huskers from 1995-1999, with 603 career points.

