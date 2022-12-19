BYU takes on Lindenwood after Williams’ 26-point game

Lindenwood Lions (5-6) at BYU Cougars (8-5)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Rudi Williams scored 26 points in BYU’s 75-66 win against the Utah Utes.

The Cougars have gone 5-1 in home games. BYU ranks sixth in the WCC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 5.3.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. Lindenwood ranks third in the OVC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Keenon Cole averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Chris Childs is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .