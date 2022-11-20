Lindenwood visits Western Carolina after Childs’ 21-point game
Lindenwood Lions (2-3) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (3-2)
Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Chris Childs scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 78-60 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.
The Catamounts are 1-0 in home games. Western Carolina is third in the SoCon with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 5.8.
The Lions are 1-2 in road games. Lindenwood is eighth in the OVC scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is shooting 54.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers for Western Carolina.
Childs averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for Lindenwood.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.