UIC hosts Stonehill following Burnett’s 30-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3) vs. UIC Flames (2-2)

Chicago; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the UIC Flames after Isaiah Burnett’s 30-point outing in Stonehill’s 81-79 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

UIC went 6-6 at home last season while going 14-16 overall. The Flames averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Stonehill did not compete in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .