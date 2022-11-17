Lamar Cardinals to face Lindenwood Lions on the road

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) vs. Lindenwood Lions (1-2)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lindenwood Lions host the Lamar Cardinals.

Lindenwood did not play in Division I last season.

Lamar went 2-27 overall a season ago while going 0-18 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 61.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .