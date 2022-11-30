Pope leads UCSD against San Diego after 20-point game

UCSD Tritons (3-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-3)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the San Diego Toreros after Bryce Pope scored 20 points in UCSD’s 66-63 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Toreros have gone 5-1 at home. San Diego is sixth in the WCC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 7.6.

The Tritons are 2-1 in road games. UCSD gives up 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% for San Diego.

Pope is averaging 19.3 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.4 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .