Morgan State plays Queens after Miller’s 20-point game
Queens Royals (3-1) vs. Morgan State Bears (2-3)
Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays the Queens Royals after Malik Miller scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 73-72 overtime victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.
Morgan State finished 13-15 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.
Queens did not compete in Division I last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.