Scott-Grayson scores 26 in Old Dominion win over Furman

    By The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

    CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 26 points, distributed six assists and had five rebounds and Old Dominion beat Furman 82-77 on Friday.

    Imo Essien and Ben Stanley each scored 13 points for the Monarchs (3-2).

    Mike Bothwell scored 23 points, distributed five assists and had two steals for Furman (2-2), JP Pegues scored 20 points and Jalen Slawson finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals.

    Old Dominion went into halftime leading Furman 34-27. Essien scored nine points in the half. Scott-Grayson’s 18-point second half helped Old Dominion finish off the five-point victory.

    NEXT UP

    Old Dominion plays Saturday against East Carolina at home, and Furman hosts Tusculum on Friday.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

