Burton leads Richmond over Temple 61-49 in Empire Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Burton scored 18 points to lead Richmond to a 61-49 victory over Temple at the Empire Classic on Tuesday night.

Burton had six rebounds for the Spiders (3-3). Jason Nelson scored 13 points. Andre Gustavson recorded 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Khalif Battle finished with 26 points for the Owls (2-4). Hysier Miller added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Temple.

Burton scored 11 points in the second half. Richmond entered halftime up 27-21.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .