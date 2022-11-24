AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

No. 13 Auburn tops Northwestern 43-42, wins Cancun Challenge

November 24, 2022 GMT

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 12 points, Allen Flanigan made a contested go-ahead layup with 31 seconds left and No. 13 Auburn held on to beat Northwestern 43-42 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cancun Challenge.

Jaylin Williams made 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for the Tigers (6-0).

Chase Audige hit Northwestern’s second 3-pointer to take a 40-39 lead with 3 minutes to play. Wendell Green Jr. — Auburn’s leading scorer at 14.0 per game — scored his only points when he hit a pull-up jumper with 1:43 to go then Audige answered with a layup to give the Wildcats a one-point lead 24 seconds later. After Robbie Beran stole a pass from Auburn’s Johni Broome, Green created a Northwestern turnover that led to Flanigan’s layup.

Johnson contested a potential winning jumper by Audige in the closing seconds that bounced off the backboard, deflected off Beran and was finally secured by Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audige led Northwestern with 10 points, three blocks and two steals. The Wildcats shot 4 of 24 (16.7%) in the first half and finished shooting 25% (14 of 56) from the field and 2 of 24 (8.3%) from 3-point range.

The game was tied at 19 at halftime.

Northwestern missed its first 17 3-point shots before Ty Berry hit from behind the arc with 12:02 remaining to cap a 12-2 run that gave the Wildcats a 31-25 lead. Johnson answered with a three-point play before Williams hit a 3 then threw down a dunk to put Auburn back in front less than 2 minutes later.

College basketball

  • UTEP knocks off CSU Bakersfield 68-67 in OT

  • Anderson has 15, FGCU knocks off UMKC 73-59

  • UC Santa Barbara cruises past North Alabama, wins 89-71

  • Washington holds off Fresno State, 62-57 at Wooden Legacy

    • Auburn shot 26% (13 of 50) from the field and made just 5 of 21 (23.8%) from behind the arc.

    UP NEXT

    Northwestern returns home to take on Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday

    Auburn plays at home Sunday against Saint Louis

    ___

    More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.