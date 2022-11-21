Hendricks, UCF beat Santa Clara 57-50, win Baha Mar Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Taylor Hendricks scored 19 points as UCF beat Santa Clara 57-50 on Sunday night to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas.

Hendricks was 7-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 10 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Knights (4-1). Tyem Freeman added nine points while going 4 of 9 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Ithiel Horton shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Keshawn Justice finished with 12 points and two steals for the Broncos (3-2). Kosy Akametu added 10 points for Santa Clara. In addition, Parker Braun had seven points and eight rebounds.

UCF entered halftime up 25-16. Hendricks paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. UCF was outscored by Santa Clara in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Hendricks led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. UCF hosts Evansville while Santa Clara hosts Menlo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.