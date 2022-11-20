Burnett’s 30 lead Stonehill past Holy Cross 81-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Burnett scored 30 points as Stonehill beat Holy Cross 81-79 on Saturday night at the Tom Konchalski Classic.

Burnett added four steals for the Skyhawks (2-3). Andrew Sims added 14 points while going 5 of 13 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Josh Mack finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Crusaders (1-3) were led in scoring by Gerrale Gates, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Will Batchelder added 21 points, five assists and four steals for Holy Cross. In addition, Bo Montgomery had 16 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Stonehill plays UIC and Holy Cross travels to play Fordham.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.