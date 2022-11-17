Virginia Tech wins its opener in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 18 points with seven assists and Virginia Tech held off Old Dominion 75-71 on Thursday in the first round of the Charleston Classic.

The Hokies (4-0) will play Penn State in Friday’s semifinals while the Monarchs (2-2) will face Furman.

Grant Basile scored 15 points, Darius Maddox added 12 and Justyn Mutts had 11 along with nine rebounds.

Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in a second-half rally for Old Dominion. Mekhi Long added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hokies built a 20-point lead in the first half, leading by 14 at the break, but Old Dominion rallied behind Jenkins, who scored 10 points in the final five minutes. Long’s 3-pointer cut the lead to two but Hunter Cattoor, who had eight first-half points, got his first of the second half with a pair of clinching free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining.

The Hokies used 6-of-13 shooting from the arc to help build a 14-point halftime lead with the Monarchs struggling from distance at 1 of 7.

Two 3-pointers by Basile and another by Pedulla sparked a 15-2 run that gave the Hokies a 23-10 lead that reached to 20 after consecutive baskets by Pedulla and Maddox.

