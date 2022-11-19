Stonehill visits Holy Cross after Montgomery’s 21-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Bo Montgomery scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 94-65 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

Holy Cross finished 5-9 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Crusaders averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Stonehill did not play in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .