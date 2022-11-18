Holy Cross faces Stonehill following Montgomery’s 21-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Bo Montgomery scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 94-65 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

Holy Cross finished 9-22 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Crusaders averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

Stonehill did not compete in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .