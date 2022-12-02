Carr scores 19 as No. 2 Texas outlasts No. 7 Creighton 72-67

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) smiles after a play against Creighton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) smiles after a play against Creighton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as No. 2 Texas held off No. 7 Creighton’s furious late-game rally and beat the Bluejays 72-67 on Thursday night.

Texas led by 11 points in the second half, but Creighton got within three points a few times in the final minutes.

Tyrese Hunter scored 15 points for Texas (6-0), which got its second win over a top 10 opponent in its new arena. The Longhorns beat then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Nov. 16.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Creighton (6-2), and Ryan Nembhard scored 17 points. The Bluejays were 4 of 27 on 3-pointers, but found a late shooting touch in the final seconds to stay close.

UTAH 81, NO. 4 ARIZONA 66

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Carlson went 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Rollie Worster had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Utes (6-2), and Gabe Madsen and Ben Carlson scored 11 points apiece.

Oumar Ballo led Arizona (6-1) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis added 20 points for the Wildcats, who trailed wire to wire and didn’t resemble the high-flying team that won the Maui Invitational.

The Utes forced 11 turnovers in the first half that they converted into 15 points.

NO. 8 UCONN 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 64

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead UConn past Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies (9-0).

It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season. The Huskies’ next closest was an 82-67 win over then-No. 18 Alabama last Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys (5-3). Avery Anderson III added 14.

NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and Kansas rolled past Seton Hall in the big East-Big 12 Battle.

KJ Adams had 11 points, DaJuan Harris Jr. had 10 with seven assists and Ernest Udeh Jr. also scored 10 for the Jayhawks (8-1), who now have more than a week off before visiting bitter rival Missouri for the first time in a decade next Saturday.

Kadary Richmond had 17 points but also turned the ball over seven times for the Pirates (4-4), who were 4 of 19 from the 3-point arc in losing their third straight game. Tyrese Samuel added 16 points.

