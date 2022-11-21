No. 7 Duke takes home win streak into matchup with Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (3-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Blue Devils face Bellarmine.

Duke finished 15-3 at home last season while going 32-7 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 38.1 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Bellarmine went 11-5 in ASUN play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Knights shot 47.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .