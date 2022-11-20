No. 7 Duke plays Bellarmine, seeks 4th straight home win

Bellarmine Knights (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (3-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts Bellarmine trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Duke went 32-7 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Bellarmine went 11-5 in ASUN play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 14.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .