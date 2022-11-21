George Washington faces UCSD, looks for 4th straight home win

UCSD Tritons (1-4) at George Washington Colonials (3-1)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Colonials take on UCSD.

George Washington finished 12-18 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

UCSD went 0-0 in Big West action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Tritons averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .