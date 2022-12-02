Friberg scores 20 as Belmont takes down Valparaiso 76-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Friberg had 20 points in Belmont’s 76-64 win against Valparaiso on Thursday night.

Friberg shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Bruins (5-3). Cade Tyson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. EJ Bellinger shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Beacons (3-5) were led in scoring by Kobe King, who finished with 21 points. Ben Krikke added 18 points for Valparaiso. Jerome Palm also had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Belmont led Valparaiso 33-27 at the half, with Friberg (eight points) the high scorer before the break. Belmont outscored Valparaiso in the second half by six points, with Friberg scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .