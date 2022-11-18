Morales’ 19 lead Boston University past Hartford 102-66

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Morales had 19 points in Boston University’s 102-66 win over Hartford on Thursday night.

Morales shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (3-1). Jonas Harper was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to add 18 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Briggs McClain led the way for the Hawks (1-3) with 19 points and two steals. Hartford also got 14 points from Michael Dunne. In addition, Kurtis Henderson had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .