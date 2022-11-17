Sasser scores 20, No. 3 Houston beats Texas Southern 83-48

AP NEWS
November 17, 2022 GMT

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 to help No. 3 Houston rout Texas Southern 83-48 on Wednesday night.

J’Wan Roberts had 10 points for Houston, which shot 52%. The Cougars (4-0) forced 18 turnovers, which they converted into 21 points. Houston also held a 50-24 advantage in points in the paint and dished out 19 assists on 31 made field goals.

Zytarious Morlte scored 15 points, and Davon Barnes and P.J. Henry each added nine points for Texas Southern (1-4). The Tigers shot 37%.

Houston outscored Texas Southern 23-6 over an eight-minute span of the first half to open up a 31-15 lead on a 3-pointer by Walker with five minutes left in the half. Walker had 11 points in the run.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern: The Tigers played their third game in four days after defeating Arizona State in overtime on Sunday and losing to Oral Roberts Tuesday night. Texas Southern got 26 points from its bench.

Houston: The Cougars continue to lean on their defense to get everything started. Houston has held all four of its opponents under 37% shooting. The first half has been where Houston has taken control of the games, holding each of their four opponents so far to under 31% shooting in the half and 26 or less points.

    • MOVING UP THE CHARTS

    The win gave Houston coach Kelvin Sampson his 703rd career win and gave him sole possession of 32nd on the NCAA winningest coaches list. Sampson broke a tie with Larry Hunter.

    SERIES HISTORY

    Despite being a couple blocks away from each other, Wednesday marked just the eighth meeting between the two schools, with Houston owning a 6-2 edge.

    UP NEXT

    Texas Southern: Travels to Auburn on Friday.

    Houston: Travels to Oregon on Sunday.

