Kinsey scores 21 in Marshall’s 68-57 victory against Akron

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points as Marshall beat Akron 68-57 on Wednesday night.

Kinsey was 9 of 18 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (6-1). Andrew Taylor scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman was 5 of 12 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to finish with 15 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Thundering Herd.

The Zips (3-4) were led by Tavari Johnson, who recorded 16 points and four assists. Trendon Hankerson added 11 points and two steals and Enrique Freeman finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

