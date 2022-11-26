Davis’ 16 lead Bethune-Cookman past Idaho State 68-66 in OT

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Kevin Davis scored 16 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Idaho State 68-66 in overtime on Saturday night.

Davis shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (3-3). Dylan Robertson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Zion Harmon shot 4 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Brock Mackenzie led the way for the Bengals (1-5) with 18 points. Miguel Tomley added 14 points and five assists and Daxton Carr had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .