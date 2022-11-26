Green’s 21 help Youngstown State beat Western Illinois 88-64

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Malek Green scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Western Illinois 88-64 on Saturday.

Green finished 9 of 13 from the field for the Penguins (5-2). Adrian Nelson added 11 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds and five steals. Brandon Rush recorded 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Alec Rosner finished with 16 points for the Leathernecks (2-4). Quinlan Bennett added 13 points for Western Illinois. In addition, Steph Gabriel finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .