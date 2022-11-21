Payne’s 17 help Jacksonville knock off Voorhees 91-61

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne’s 17 points helped Jacksonville defeat Voorhees 91-61 on Sunday night.

Payne also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (2-1). Gyasi Powell scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Kevion Nolan shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Tigers (0-4) were led in scoring by Hector Rosario, who finished with 14 points. Kristian Ford added 12 points and two steals for Voorhees. Terrill Windom also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .