Jacksonville wins 64-43 over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 20 points in Jacksonville’s 64-43 victory against Campbell on Wednesday night.

Nolan was 7 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Dolphins (3-1). Jordan Davis added 10 points while finishing 4 of 7 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds. Dylan O’Hearn recorded 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Fighting Camels (3-3) were led by Ricky Clemons, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Jay Pal added 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Campbell.

Jacksonville entered halftime up 32-18. Nolan paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points.

