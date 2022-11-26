Tarleton State takes on Wichita State following Hicks’ 30-point game

Tarleton State Texans (3-2) at Wichita State Shockers (3-2)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -7; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Freddy Hicks scored 30 points in Tarleton State’s 71-64 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Shockers have gone 1-1 at home. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Texans are 0-1 on the road. Tarleton State scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaykwon Walton is shooting 52.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

Hicks is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 10.2 points for Tarleton State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .