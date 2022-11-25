Wichita State hosts Tarleton State after Hicks’ 30-point performance

Tarleton State Texans (3-2) at Wichita State Shockers (3-2)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Wichita State Shockers after Freddy Hicks scored 30 points in Tarleton State’s 71-64 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Shockers have gone 1-1 at home. Wichita State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texans are 0-1 on the road. Tarleton State is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

Hicks is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 steals for Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .