AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Clemson shoots past Wake Forest to win ACC opener, 77-57

December 3, 2022 GMT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams Friday night.

The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and trailed 33-26 at intermission. They shot 8 of 12 from distance in the second half, led by Alex Hemenway, who missed his first two 3-point attempts in the first half, then buried all four shots in the second half.

Hall, a 6-foot-10 junior named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar center of the year watch list, played all of last season with a broken metatarsal in his left foot and suffered a partial dislocation of his kneecap in July. He missed the season opener and saw restricted minutes before starting against Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Hall played 21 minutes and shot 7 of 11 from the field while pulling down eight rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyson was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and scored 15 points with 10 rebounds. Brevin Galloway had 14 points, Hemenway finished with 12 and Chase Hunter added 11 points with four assists.

College basketball

  • Johnson sharp on 3s, unbeaten No. 15 Auburn beats Colgate

  • Flagler, No. 6 Baylor rally late, top No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63

  • LSU holds on late to beat UT Arlington, 63-59

  • No. 3 UConn women rout Providence 98-53

    • Tyree Appleby came into the game after posting 32 points in Wake Forest’s 78-75 win at Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but managed just eight points against the Tigers. Daivien Williamson led the Demon Deacons (7-2) with 12 points and Cameron Hildreth finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

    NEXT UP

    Wake Forest plays host to LSU on Dec. 10.

    Clemson hosts Towson on Wednesday.

    __

    More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.