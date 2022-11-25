Leaupepe and Loyola Marymount (CA) host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (2-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) -7; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Keli Leaupepe scored 29 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 81-80 overtime victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Lions are 3-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Leaupepe averaging 2.7.

The Knights have gone 1-3 away from home. Bellarmine is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Stephens averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Cameron Shelton is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.7 points for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Ben Johnson is shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 6.4 points. Peter Suder is averaging 13.2 points for Bellarmine.

