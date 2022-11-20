Wright scores 24, SIU-Edwardsville downs VMI 93-67

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lamar Wright scored 24 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat VMI 93-67 on Saturday night.

Wright also had seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-2). Ray’Sean Taylor scored 19 points and added five steals. Deejuan Pruitt was 6-of-7 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Asher Woods finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (1-4). Tyler Houser added 18 points for VMI. Sean Conway also put up 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. SIU-Edwardsville visits Longwood and VMI plays Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.