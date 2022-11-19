Balanc’s perfection sends Quinnipiac past Albertus Magnus

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc’s scored 22 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Quinnipiac beat Division III-member Albertus Magnus 86-68 on Friday night.

Balanc was 5 for 5 from 3-point range and made all three of his foul shots for the Bobcats (5-0). Luis Kortright scored 15 points, going 6 of 7 (3 for 4 from distance). Jamil Riggins was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Antonio Bonilla and Terry Dawkins each scored 13 points for the Falcons who played a total of 18 players and saw 10 enter the scoring column.

NEXT UP

Quinnipiac hosts Stephen F. Austin in its next matchup on November 25.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .