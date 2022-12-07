Stonehill faces Rider following Sims’ 22-point game

Rider Broncs (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-6)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts the Rider Broncs after Andrew Sims scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 69-66 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Stonehill is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncs are 1-2 on the road. Rider is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Stonehill.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 11.1 points for Rider.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .