No. 21 Arkansas takes lead at half, tops No. 16 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Samara Spencer scored 26 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas beat No. 16 Creighton 83-75 on Saturday.

Rylee Langerman hit two 3-pointers as the Razorbacks drilled 3s on their last three possessions for a 9-0 run to take a 37-33 lead at the half. They never trailed again.

Poffenbarger had 16 points and 11 rebounds, making two of the late free throws, and Erynn Barnum scored 15 for the Razorbacks (12-0). Makayla Daniels, who had 34 points in the matchup last year when Creighton won 81-72, had 14 after missing the previous three games.

Morgan Maly scored 24 points for Creighton (8-2), going 12 of 12 from the foul line. Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek added 13 each and Jayme Horan 11.

NO. 10 UCLA 75, CSU BAKERSFIELD 47

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir and Londyn Jones each scored 12 points to lead UCLA to its 11th win in 12 games.

The Bruins (11-1) had a season-high 14 steals, which led to plenty of transition buckets.

Morgan Edwards had a season-high 13 points and Grace Hunter added 13, too, for CSU Bakersfield (2-5). Hennie van Schaik played her first game in a month after an ankle injury and came off the bench, scoring two points in 22 minutes.

NO. 11 LSU 91, MONTANA STATE 52

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Angel Reese had 30 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes of play and LSU remained unbeaten with a blowout victory over Montana State at the Maui Classic,

Reese was 10 of 16 shots from the floor and made 10 of 12 free throws. Alexis Morris had 14 points for the Tigers (11-0). Flau’jae Johnson added 12.

Grace Beasley had 15 points for Montana State (6-5).

NO. 13 UTAH 92, UC RIVERSIDE 45

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jenna Johnson scored 18 points, Alissa Pili had 15 and Utah beat UC Riverside.

Dasia Young added 12 for the Utes (10-0), who shot 52%, made 6 of 19 from 3-point range and made 14 of 17 from the foul line.

Mele Finau had 15 points for the Highlanders (2-7), who shot 29%, made only five free throws and were outrebounded 48-21.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 77, APPALACHIAN STATE 49

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 16 points with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals and No. 19 Michigan recovered from its first loss to beat Appalachian State.

Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (10-1) with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Laila Phelia added 11. Sophomore Greta Kampschroeder, a transfer from Oregon State, had her first double-figures game for her new team with 11, getting three of Michigan’s five 3-pointers.

A’Lea Gilbert scored 15 points for the Mountaineers (3-7).

Kiser had 12 points and Phelia 11 as the Wolverines took a 40-25 lead at the half. Appalachian State had 17 turnovers that led to 19 points and Michigan went 11 of 12 at the foul line.

NO. 23 GONZAGA 67, BYU 58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 13 points, and Gonzaga beat BYU in a West Coast Conference opener on Saturday.

Gonzaga (10-2) took a 50-47 lead into the fourth quarter and BYU was within one point — 55-54 — with 6:20 to go. Burton hit a layup and Truong a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 60-54 lead and their defense held BYU to two points over the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Lauren Gustin had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for BYU which had won three in a row and six of the last nine against Gonzaga. Rose Bubakar added 15 points and Nani Falatea 10 for the Cougars (4-7).

