    Russell scores 21 as SE Missouri St. knocks off Boston U

    November 26, 2022 GMT

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phillip Russell’s 21 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Boston University 63-52 on Saturday.

    Russell also added six rebounds for the Redhawks (5-1). Chris Harris scored 12 points and added seven rebounds.

    The Terriers (4-2) were led in scoring by Jonas Harper, who finished with 15 points. Nevin Zink added 10 points and seven rebounds.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

