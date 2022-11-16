Montana hosts St. Thomas after Rohde’s 20-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) at Montana Grizzlies (0-2)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Montana Grizzlies after Andrew Rohde scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 84-48 win over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

Montana went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Grizzlies averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.

St. Thomas finished 10-20 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Tommies averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .