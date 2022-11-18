Merrimack visits Montana after Bannan’s 23-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (1-2) at Montana Grizzlies (1-2)

Missoula, Montana; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -5.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Josh Bannan scored 23 points in Montana’s 78-59 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Montana went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Grizzlies averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Merrimack went 14-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Warriors averaged 61.4 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .