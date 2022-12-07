Montana State hosts St. Thomas following Miller’s 24-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-3) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Montana State Bobcats after Riley Miller scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 91-56 win against the Crown (MN) Storm.

The Bobcats have gone 1-0 at home. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Jubrile Belo leads the Bobcats with 5.8 boards.

The Tommies are 1-3 on the road. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Montana State.

Miller is averaging 14.2 points for the Tommies. Andrew Rohde is averaging 13.5 points for St. Thomas.

___

