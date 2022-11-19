AP NEWS
    Rohde’s 16 lead St. Thomas over Troy 78-76

    By The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76 on Friday night.

    Rohde had five assists for the Tommies (3-2). Riley Miller scored 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

    Duke Miles finished with 19 points and four assists for the Trojans (4-1). Nelson Phillips added 15 points for Troy. In addition, Kieffer Punter finished with 14 points.

    NEXT UP

    Both teams play on Saturday. St. Thomas plays Merrimack while Troy faces Montana.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

