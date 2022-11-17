Idaho opens doors free to all in 52-43 loss to Bakersfield

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kaleb Higgins scored 18 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Idaho 52-43 on Wednesday night as the Idaho campus mourned the loss of four students murdered over the weekend.

The athletic department released a statement saying: In a time of difficulty for our community, coming together collectively can help. Admission to Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, as well as Thursday night’s volleyball game is free and open to all that may wish to attend for an outlet and to support our Vandal student athletes..

Higgins was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Roadrunners (2-1). Ivan Reynolds scored 10 points while going 3 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Modestas Kancleris recorded seven points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Isaac Jones finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Vandals (1-3). Divant’e Moffitt added 10 points and four assists for Idaho. In addition, Terren Frank finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .