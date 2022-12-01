Nebraska routs Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) drives against Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) drives against Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College didn’t score in the last 2:25 of the first half and had just two free throws in the second before Devin McGlockton’s dunk with 11:07 to play.

Tominaga was 7 of 8 from the floor and made all five of his free throws. C.J. Wilcher added 14 points for Nebraska (5-3), and the pair each made four 3s. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 12 points and six assists.

The Cornhuskers shot 68% (19 of 28) from the floor and nearly 70% (9 of 13) from long range in the second half. They finished 32-of-52 (61.5%) shooting and made 12 of their 23 3-point shots.

McGlockton scored 20 points for Boston College (5-3). CJ Penha Jr. had 13 points and Chas Kelley 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston College opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at Duke on Saturday. Nebraska, which is 4-0 at home, hosts Creighton on Sunday before starting its Big Ten schedule at home against Indiana on Dec. 7.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25