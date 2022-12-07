UNH gets first win in 23 trips to Boston College

AP NEWS
December 7, 2022 GMT

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II scored a career-high 34 points, Nazim Derry hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and New Hampshire beat Boston College 74-71 on Tuesday night for its first road win in the series.

New Hampshire (3-5) ended a 15-game losing streak in the series and won for the first time in 23 tries at Boston College (5-5). The Eagles are now 0-2 against the America East Conference this year — against the teams picked seventh and ninth in the preseason poll.

Daniels sank a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining to force overtime tied at 64.

The Eagles jumped out to a five-point lead with 2:50 to play in the extra period. Nick Johnson answered for New Hampshire with two free throws and a three-point play to tie it at 71-all. Mason Madsen and Jaeden Zackery each missed a 3 to end it.

Daniels had surpassed his previous best by the end of the first half with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting. He also grabbed 14 rebounds for his third straight game with a double-double and fifth of the season. Johnson finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and 9-of-11 shooting from the line.

DeMarr Langford Jr., Prince Aligbe and Devin McGlockton scored 10 points apiece for Boston College. T.J. Bickerstaff added nine points and 10 rebounds.

    • New Hampshire opened the second half on a 19-10 surge for a 54-45 lead. Daniels scored seven points during the stretch. BC answered with a 12-3 run to knot it at 57 with 3:14 remaining in regulation.

    New Hampshire is at St. John’s on Saturday. Boston College will look to end a three-game skid when it faces Villanova in the Never Forget Classic at Newark, N.J. on Saturday.

