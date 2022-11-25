North Dakota hosts Utah Tech after Gooden’s 27-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-3) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-3)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Cameron Gooden scored 27 points in Utah Tech’s 81-71 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-2 at home. North Dakota is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 on the road. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.9% for North Dakota.

Gooden is averaging 16.2 points for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.8 points for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .